Egypt’s public treasury is bearing nearly EGP 3 billion in support of the employee salaries in the state’s special funds and accounts across the governorates in the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated.

Maait noted that it has arranged EGP 715.7 million to disburse dues of these employees during the fourth quarter (Q4) of this FY.

It is worth mentioning that Egypt’s social protection package was raised to EGP 635.9 billion for the FY 2024/2025, up by 20% from the EGP 529.7 billion allocated for the current FY.

