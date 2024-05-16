The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rotterdam Foundation to cooperate in the field of green economy, as per an official statement on May 15th.

The MoU also covers collaboration in boosting the efficiency of seaports via the exchange of technical expertise and conducting several joint training programs.

This came on the sidelines of the three-day World Hydrogen Summit held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on May 13th.

During the event, SCZONE’s Chairman Walid Gamal El Din has mulled with BP's senior vice president for hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) Felipe Arbelaez over implementing green hydrogen projects in the SCZONE.

