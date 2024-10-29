Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Authority’s (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie and the Japanese Ambassador to Egypt Oka Hiroshi have discussed bolstering collaboration in the fields of training and green transition, according to a statement.

During the meeting, Rabie expressed his interest in strengthening cooperation between Egypt and Japan to drive joint projects with the SCA in the fields of investment, training, sustainable development, and others.

For his part, Hiroshi commended the productive partnership between the SCA and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is set to be activated over the coming period in the areas of training and technical studies.

He is also looking forward to boosting cooperation with the Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA) and discussing mechanisms to enhance transit and marketing policies.