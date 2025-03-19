Egypt has launched its National Integrated Financing Strategy (E-INFS) to help meet its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, speaking at the launch event on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of shared solutions to address pressing development challenges.

Developed in partnership with the United Nations and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the E-INFS aims to promote sustainable financing across key sectors to achieve Egypt’s Vision 2030.

“Collaborative efforts are crucial to create economic opportunities that enhance the well-being of peoples,” Madbouly stated.

The launch event included government ministers, including the Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and the Minister of Health and Population, alongside the UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, the UNDP Resident Representative, ambassadors, representatives of international organisations and UN agencies, members of parliament, and divs from the private sector and civil society.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, provided a detailed explanation of the strategy at one of the event’s discussions. A further session addressed the implementation of the financing framework, with contributions from ministers and officials involved in financing in Egypt.

Madbouly, in his address, highlighted the impact of global economic, health, humanitarian, and geopolitical crises on development and financing systems, leading to slower global growth, higher development financing costs, reduced resources, increased investment risks, and rising public debt.

“Financing development represents one of these common denominators,” Madbouly said, referencing reports that predict a $6.4 trillion development financing gap by 2030 without urgent global action. He also noted the increasing focus on development financing since the 2015 Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development.

He recognised the UN’s 80 years of support for sustainable development in Egypt, aimed at reducing poverty, bolstering social protection, improving education and healthcare, promoting gender equality, empowering youth and women economically, mitigating climate change, and supporting agriculture and industry.

Madbouly noted that Egypt was among the first to endorse the UN’s SDGs in 2015 and has conducted three voluntary reviews of its progress. He also underscored Egypt’s efforts to align development financing with the SDGs and localise the goals at the governorate level.

The Prime Minister stated that the National Programme for Economic and Structural Reforms, launched in 2016, aims to enhance economic competitiveness, improve the business environment, strengthen macroeconomic resilience, support green transition, and foster sustainable development.

While acknowledging the significant portion of the government budget allocated to development projects, Madbouly said that domestic financing remains limited compared to the scale of the 2030 targets. He called for accurate measurement of the costs involved and of both public and private financial flows.

“We are meeting to launch the National Integrated Financing Strategy in Egypt, which represents the comprehensive umbrella and governing framework for domestic and foreign development financing in Egypt,” Madbouly stated.

The strategy targets development and financing gaps in seven key sectors: health, education, social protection, water, sanitation, transport, climate change, and women’s empowerment. It also sets out a roadmap for sustainable and innovative financing by expanding public-private partnerships, strengthening green banking, and supporting financing for priority sectors.

Looking ahead to the Fourth UN International Conference on Financing for Development in Spain, Madbouly said Egypt anticipates a review of the global financial system and the role of national integrated strategies in promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

“Egypt is committed to providing all support to the private sector and increasing its contribution to the state’s total investments through a set of tools and policies that incentivise the private sector,” Madbouly concluded.

He thanked the participating national entities, particularly the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and International Cooperation, for their coordination efforts.

