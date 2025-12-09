Egypt - The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), chaired by Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, has approved a comprehensive package of urban-planning incentives designed to encourage real estate developers to adopt green and sustainable construction practices across Egypt’s new cities. The move aligns with the state’s broader strategy to establish environmentally responsible urban communities.

NUCA stated that the newly approved incentives apply to new developments, projects with construction progress below 20%, and large-scale projects exceeding 50 feddans. For multi-phase developments, the incentives will be granted only to phases that have not yet commenced construction. The authority emphasized that the measures will not be applied retroactively.

To ensure effective implementation, NUCA will establish a dedicated task force to evaluate proposed green development projects. A joint committee—including representatives from NUCA, the Housing and Building National Research Center (HBRC), and local city authorities—will conduct on-site inspections to monitor compliance with certified green building standards.

The incentives will remain available until 30 May 2026, after which NUCA will conduct a comprehensive review with the aim of expanding mandatory green building requirements in line with Egypt’s national sustainability agenda.

In a major policy shift, NUCA announced that five new cities—New Cairo, New Damietta, New Alamein, New Mansoura, and the New Administrative Capital—will be designated as “Green Cities” effective 30 June 2026. Developers operating in these cities will be required to obtain one of Egypt’s accredited green building certifications: the Preliminary Pyramid Certificate, the Bronze Pyramid Certificate, or the Silver Pyramid Certificate. Incentive levels will correspond to the certification achieved.

Additionally, NUCA will sign a cooperation protocol with the HBRC, the official authority responsible for issuing and accrediting Egypt’s green urban development certificates, to streamline certification procedures and strengthen regulatory oversight.

The new incentive package represents a significant milestone in institutionalizing sustainable construction across Egypt’s rapidly expanding urban centers, positioning green building as a foundational requirement for the country’s future development.

