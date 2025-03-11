Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib discussed the green hydrogen project in Sinai with Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal Abdalla ElEbiary and CEO of Renergy Egypt Robert Valk, as per a statement.

During the meeting, El-Khatib affirmed that green hydrogen projects play a vital role in achieving Egypt's goals to shift towards clean energy and attract foreign investments in the renewable energy sector.

He added that the Sinai project is a unique model for sustainable projects that foster the Egyptian economy and anchor the country's position as a regional hub for clean energy.

For his part, ElEbiary indicated that the project involves the installation of an electrolyzer with a capacity of 15 gigawatts (GW) and an 800-meter water storage and pumping system to generate energy when needed.

Upon completing the three phases, the project is expected to supply sustainable energy of up to 3.1 GW.

Meanwhile, Valk lauded the investment environment in Egypt, which supports innovation and sustainability.

He stated that the project’s first phase includes a water desalination plant and a liquid hydrogen production facility. This is in addition to establishing a sea pier to export the product to Europe.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).