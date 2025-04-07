Egypt - The Ministry of Planning has released the second follow-up report of the NWFE+ programme, which reviewed the ongoing progress of Egypt’s sustainable transport pillar.

This initiative, part of a broader national strategy to develop an integrated, green transport network, supports Egypt’s climate action goals while promoting food security, agricultural productivity, and the expansion of renewable energy sources.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat emphasized the critical role the transport sector plays in supporting economic development and attracting foreign investment. She noted that the NWFE+ programme aligns with Egypt’s vision of becoming a regional logistics hub by modernizing infrastructure through environmentally sustainable projects.

Launched in November 2022, the sustainable transport pillar of NWFE+ was established through a strategic agreement between the Ministry of Transport, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Ministry of Planning. Since its inception, the programme has initiated preparatory work on several key transportation projects. These include the extension of Cairo Metro Line 1 to Shebin El Qanater, the transformation of the Abu Qir railway in Alexandria into an electric metro, the construction of the Rubiki–10th of Ramadan–Belbis railway line, and the Tanta–Mansoura–Damietta railway line. In 2024, the programme added the Sherbin–Qalin–Damanhour railway line to its development agenda. Due to the scale of the Abu Qir metro project, it has been split into two implementation phases.

One of the programme’s major milestones was the signing of a partnership agreement in late 2022 between Egyptian ministries and several international financial institutions. As part of the agreement, the European Investment Bank committed to coordinating technical support grants that would fund preliminary studies and assessments for the selected projects. In 2024, these efforts expanded with the signing of co-financing agreements for the Rubiki–10th of Ramadan–Belbis railway line with the French Development Agency and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The EIB also sent a technical mission to Cairo to evaluate progress and discuss future priorities under the sustainable transport pillar.

That same year, Egypt and its European development partners finalized an agreement to provide €3m in technical support from the European Investment Bank. Additional support from the EBRD was also allocated for conducting feasibility studies for three major projects: the extension of Metro Line 1 from New Marj to Shebin El Qanater, the Abu Qir railway transformation in Alexandria, and the development of the Sherbin–Qalin–Damanhour railway. Meanwhile, implementation continues on the Tanta–Mansoura–Damietta railway line, which had already been in progress.

Looking ahead to 2025, the NWFE+ programme will prioritize the completion of feasibility studies and the identification of new sources for technical and environmental support grants. A key focus will be to secure investment grants that will facilitate project implementation. The programme also aims to encourage greater private sector participation while maintaining strong coordination with international development partners. These steps fall under a new strategic approach proposed by the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Transport, which seeks to accelerate sustainable transport development and further integrate Egypt into the global green economy.

