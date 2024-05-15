Egypt received $14 billion from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as a second payment for the development of Ras al-Hikma peninsula west of Alexandria, a cabinet statement said.

The deal with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ to develop the 200 km (125 mile) peninsula includes a total of $35 billion in investments and is one of the biggest deals of its kind.

Egypt has also started working with the UAE to waive an Emirati deposit of $6 billion in the Egyptian central bank and convert its value to the equivalent in Egyptian pounds (EGP), Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly added in the statement.

Egypt received $5 billion as a first payment in the property development deal in February and another $5 billion tranche on March 1.

The cabinet said in February that the UAE and the Egyptian central bank were working to convert $11 billion worth of UAE deposits into Egyptian pounds.

Egypt has been struggling with a prolonged shortage of foreign currency and rapid inflation and the cash injection from the first two tranches helped alleviate currency pressures.

