Dubai: GFH Partners Ltd (“GFH Partners”), a subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, today announced that it has concluded investments totaling US$450 million in the US real estate sector between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

The investments are built on GFH Partners’ thematic investing into the fundamentally strong medical clinics and student housing segments of the US real estate market, each benefiting from proven rental growth, low national vacancy, and market stability.

In the Medical Clinics sector, GFH Partners has acquired a portfolio of assets worth c.US150 million. This portfolio was carefully chosen on an asset-by-asset basis targeting markets within states exhibiting favorable long-term demographic trends, low tax environments, and growing inward migration in line with the firm’s SWAN (Sleep Well at Night) investing philosophy.

The portfolio is anchored by large and investment-grade healthcare systems such as Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White, which are among the largest healthcare systems in the state of Texas. With fixed annual rental escalations, a weighted average lease term exceeding eight years, and occupancy of 98%, the Portfolio offers attractive risk-adjusted returns. This portfolio has increased GFH Partners’ medical clinics' exposure to more than 35 properties under management exceeding US$800 million in value. The Portfolio is predominantly managed by GFH Partners’ subsidiary, Big Sky Medical, a Dallas, Texas-based Medical Clinics asset manager with a proven track record in the sector.

Similarly, GFH Partners acquired a lucrative portfolio in Student Housing. Student Housing Portfolio III, which has a value of approximately US$300 million, encompasses high quality assets that include three brand-new, income-generating properties strategically situated near top-tier public universities in strong-performing markets. The Portfolio includes 1,300 beds and currently boasts an impressive 97% occupancy rate and is well-positioned for continued growth.

GFH Partners has already secured co-investments in the Portfolio from leading and globally renowned institutional players. The Portfolio will predominantly be managed by GFH Partners’ subsidiary, Student Quarters, an Atlanta, Georgia-based student housing asset manager with over 15,000 beds in its portfolio. The acquisition also follows on from the firm’s highly successful recent exit from its Student Housing Portfolio I which delivered a remarkable 122% return for investors within just two years.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Mr. Nael Mustafa, CEO of GFH Partners, said, “In acquiring our third series of portfolios within the Medical Clinics and Student Housing sectors, we reiterate our commitment to strategic sectors that have strong fundamentals underpinned by demographical tailwinds, demand/supply imbalances, and attractive entry levels. With these acquisitions, GFH Partners along with our subsidiaries, Student Quarters and Big Sky, continues to position itself as a gateway to unique real estate opportunities originated and managed holistically by the GFH Group.” GFH Partners is focused on expanding the Group’s global asset management capabilities in the real estate sector globally and currently manages more than US$6 billion of real estate assets as part of the total US$18 billion of assets managed by the Group.

It is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and its investments and offerings are further regulated by respective domiciles, including regional regulators such as the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), as well as respective global regulators of the investment vehicles, ensuring best practices in line with global investment standards.

About GFH Partners Ltd.

GFH Partners Ltd. (“GFHP” or “GFH Partners”) is a fully owned subsidiary of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. (the “Group”) and is focused on the Group’s global real estate asset management business. Previously known as GFH Capital Limited (“GCL”), GFH Partners Ltd. was rebranded in 2023 as the real estate investment and asset management arm of GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFHP is incorporated and headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The company has offices in London, UK, and in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a team comprised of more than 15 investment professionals, GFHP covers the full investment cycle of sourcing, acquiring, structuring, managing, and exiting real estate investments. GFHP’s investment activities are spread across the United States, GCC, Europe, and the United Kingdom with assets under management exceeding $6 billion.

In addition to real estate investments, GFHP has built its capabilities and competitive advantage by acquiring strategic stakes in quality real estate asset managers across the globe. In line with the company’s thematic investment approach, asset manager partners are selected based on their exceptional track record within our targeted sectors, in addition to having a strong on-the-ground presence and an exclusive pipeline of investment opportunities. These affiliations allow GFHP to offer unique and attractive investment products across a greater variety of sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.gfhpartners.com About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.:

GFH Financial Group is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Asset Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets exceeding 18 billion US dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com For more information contact:

