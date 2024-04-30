Doha, Qatar: Crowell & Moring Doha, one of the largest international firms operating in Qatar, has been named ‘Middle East Law Firm of the Year – Qatar’ at the Middle East Legal Awards 2024 held April 25 at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai. The firm was one of nine shortlisted nominees from Qatar.

The awards, organized by Law.com International in collaboration with the Association of Corporate Counsel Middle East & North Africa, were the 12th in the annual series of the region’s premier legal awards program aimed at celebrating achievement, excellence, and innovation in the legal profession.

An independent, elite panel of 11 legal professionals from major regional corporations and consultancies judged the award, which went to, Crowell & Moring Qatar.

“I am immensely proud of our team’s hard work and dedication, which have been crucial in achieving this prestigious accolade. Being named the Middle East Law Firm of the Year – Qatar is a significant honor that acknowledges our deep understanding of the local market and our continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation in our service. It clearly indicates that our strategy and commitment to the region resonate with not just our clients but also our peers in the industry.” commented Charbel Maakaron, Managing Partner

