Amazon.ae rolled out its latest iteration of the global “It’s on Prime” brand platform, introducing the regional “It’s on Amazon Prime” campaign developed specifically for the UAE by Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East(ME). The campaign features three new spots and a suite of digital and social executions, which highlight the variety of ways an Amazon Prime membership can make customers lives easier through benefits including Free and Fast delivery on millions of items, Free International Shipping, Amazon Fresh, and Prime Video

The regional campaign videos were conceptualized by Saatchi & Saatchi ME and designed with customer-first, local insights in mind. The "It's on Amazon Prime" campaign adopts a storytelling formula, portraying a diverse range of customers facing everyday challenges, in order to illustrate how Prime seamlessly integrates into their lives to fulfil their needs.

The first film, features a young woman moving out of her parents’ home and setting up her own space for the first time. While her mother finds a simple and meaningful way to reach out as she misses her daughter’s presence at home, the young woman also discovers her passion for cooking with Amazon Fresh sourced ingredients – making her mother proud with a homecooked surprise.

In the second film, we witness the day-to-day life of a couple with challenging schedules and watch them find small ways to connect, comfort each other, and spend quality time together. We see their kindness and willingness to make room for one another flourish, as they use Amazon Prime fast delivery to buy items to help ease each other’s mornings, share intimate homecooked dinners, and enjoy couch time spent watching their favourite shows on Prime Video.

The third film, illustrates the life of a new family of three. With the help of fast and free shipping across a selection of items, they find simple ways to care for their newborn while bringing their eldest son into the fold, helping him connect with his new brother. Some baby monitoring equipment, and a few toys later, family bonds are getting stronger.

You could say: whatever you need, it’s on Amazon Prime. From Same Day and Next-Day Delivery to Free International Shipping, Prime Video, and Amazon Fresh, the campaign videos aim to improve benefit awareness, highlighting how Prime brings members closer to what matters most, redefining value, convenience, and delight.

Moemen Elhamalawy, Head of Marketing, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, commented: “We are incredibly proud to share this regional instalment of the campaign with our customers in the UAE. The Amazon Prime membership is truly the best way for customers to enjoy Amazon. We have significantly improved the value customers get from Prime, by launching Amazon Fresh and Deliveroo benefits, improving speed through Same Day delivery and expanding Free delivery selection. This campaign is about sharing the various ways members can make the most of their Prime membership. We are proud to have collaborated with the Saatchi & Saatchi team to bring this vision to life creatively through our local adaption of the “It’s on Amazon Prime” campaign.”

Bruno Barbosa, Senior Creative Director for Saatchi & Saatchi ME noted, “It was an honour and challenge to bring Amazon's global standard of storytelling to our market. The biggest challenge was to find relevant and fresh insights that relate to the melting pot of nationalities across the UAE, and craft stories that showcase all the benefits the brand has to offer without compromising on smooth and lighthearted storytelling.”

Amazon’s regional "It’s on Amazon Prime" campaign is now live across the UAE.

