Central Region - As part of its ambitious strategy to strengthen its presence in the Saudi market, Almajdouie Changan has announced the opening of a new branch in the city of Al-Majma’ah, in partnership with its authorized dealer, Al-Kathiri Motors. The new facility is a fully integrated center that includes a showroom, service center, and spare parts facility all under one roof, offering customers a comprehensive and distinguished experience in one convenient location.

Strategically located on King Fahd Road in Al-Majma’ah, the new branch is easily accessible and serves a wide customer base in the central region. This expansion reaffirms Almajdouie Changan’s commitment to providing the highest level of service to its customers wherever they are, and its continuous efforts to be closer to them. The company is dedicated not only to delivering high-quality vehicles but also to providing a full suite of after-sales services that prioritize customer comfort and satisfaction.

This step reflects Almajdouie Changan’s forward-looking vision, based on a deep understanding of customer needs, with a goal to strengthen its network across various cities in the Kingdom and deliver an exceptional ownership journey that spans both pre- and post-purchase stages.

Almajdouie Changan’s current network includes:

34 showrooms across the Kingdom, making Changan vehicles more accessible than ever

32 certified service centers offering high-quality services using the latest technologies and genuine spare parts

The new Changan Al-Majma’ah – Al-Kathiri Motors branch is a strong addition to this growing network. It has been equipped to the highest standards to meet local market needs, with a professional and well-trained team committed to delivering the best customer experience.

The company emphasized that this milestone is part of its vision to offer services that meet the aspirations of the Saudi market through strategic partnerships with capable and trustworthy local dealers, contributing to sustainable growth and reinforcing Changan’s leading position in the Kingdom

About Changan:

Founded in 1862, Changan Automobile began actual vehicle production 35 years ago. Since then, it has consistently grown its sales year after year. The company has focused on enhancing its technical capabilities, equipping its models with global-standard features by developing advanced manufacturing plants and research centers to compete on an international scale. After its great success in the Chinese market and its improved production quality, Changan is now expanding into global markets. One of its key targets is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it partnered with one of the most experienced and reputable automotive distributors, Almajdouie Motors. Almajdouie’s extensive network of branches across all major Saudi cities, along with its comprehensive after-sales service, maintenance, and spare parts centers, positions Changan strongly in the Saudi market

For more information, please call:

Abdullah Al Saydali, PR Arabia

Email: alsaydali@prarabia.me