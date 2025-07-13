STC Bank has launched the unique savings product "Numu+", which aims to encourage customers to save through an innovative concept. Customers can benefit from valuable additional rewards and gifts, including luxury cars, cash, and electronic devices, offered by the bank as an incentive to grow their personal savings.

The "Numu+" savings product was primarily designed as an account that enables customers to save through a unique experience via the bank's app. This product is in line with the Vision 2030, specifically the Financial Sector Development Program, and the goal of raising the savings rate across the Kingdom from 6% to 10%. It also continues STC Bank's efforts to introduce innovative digital products that enhance the financial solvency of various customer segments.

STC Bank's continued growth is driven by its customer centric digital financial services platform, which allows individual users to open a bank account with an IBAN number. This allows customers to enjoy a host of benefits, including the "Numu+" savings service, instant local and international transfers at competitive rates via mobile numbers, card services, an online store, expense monitoring and financial planning features, and other daily financial transactions, all of which have become easier than ever before.