Dubai, UAE – Hala, Dubai’s leading e-hailing taxi solution, successfully completes its "Kindness Unites'' campaign, underscoring the spirit of Ramadan. Partnering with its long standing sponsor MyGovinda’s, and Karachi Grill, Hala successfully distributed over 11,200 Iftar meals to its captains throughout the Holy Month.

Additionally, 500 captains from various nationalities and taxi franchises came together to break their fast at the ‘Kindness Unites’ Iftar event organised by Hala on April 3rd 2024. Joined by Hala’s taxi franchise partners at the special gathering, Captains celebrated a shared spirit of unity.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala said, “At Hala, our Captains are at the core of everything we achieve, a large number of them have been observing the holy month of Ramadan and it’s been an honour for us to be able to give back to our captain community during this special time of the year. I extend my gratitude to all our valued partners for their support in our mission to prioritise the happiness and engagement of our Captains.”

During the event, Hala took the opportunity to recognize and honour its high-performing Captains with special awards. These accolades highlighted exceptional service, dedication, and professionalism, reinforcing the company's values of excellence and customer satisfaction.

Captain Muhammad Javed from Dubai Taxi, was awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, for his outstanding dedication. Since 2019, he has successfully completed over 15,000 trips and was granted a reward of AED 10,000. The title ‘Captain of the Year’ was awarded to Arif Mehmood from Arabia Taxi, for delivering the top performance in 2023. He completed over 3,000 trips and was awarded with AED 5,000.

While, a further eight Hala Captains were awarded in different categories based on 2023 performance, with each winner receiving cash prizes. Additionally, the event also included exciting giveaways from Hala partners to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of Captains. Motorola contributed a number of Motorola smartphones.

In line with its commitment to Captain Care, Hala introduced Captain Club, the first-of-its-kind loyalty program for Captains, and Careem Pay digital wallet for its fleet of Captains last year. These two initiatives serve as a significant milestone to Hala’s existing endeavours aimed at supporting our Captain community. Since the launch of Hala Home in 2022, a dedicated Captain Support Centre, Hala has trained over 2,000 new Captains and has serviced over 40,000 Captains in the first three months of the year.

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.

