Dubai: First Answer Custody FZE, the Dubai entity of Liminal Custody Solutions, a leading provider of digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure solutions, has achieved a significant milestone. The company has secured an Initial Approval from VARA, Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, and will continue to work towards acquiring a full Virtual Asset Service Provider License from VARA. This marks a pivotal step towards Liminal becoming a trusted custodian for virtual assets within the UAE.

Amir Tabch, CEO of Liminal Custody Solutions Middle East stated: "We are thrilled to receive this initial approval from VARA. This achievement underscores our commitment to meeting client needs while adhering to the highest regulatory standards. We look forward to working with VARA to finalize our operations and commence regulated custody services soon."

After securing the VASP License, Liminal's team of industry experts and seasoned professionals will oversee its custody operations in the Middle East, implementing robust compliance and security protocols, comprehensive risk management, and thorough audit procedures to safeguard client assets.

About Liminal Custody Solutions

Liminal is a compliant and insured digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider. Launched in April 2021, Liminal is a CCSS Level 3, SOC Type 2 and ISO 27001 & 27701 certified organization. Liminal is based in Singapore, has operations spread across APAC MENA and Europe, along with offices in Singapore, India and UAE.

Liminal takes pride in supporting businesses with their qualified and insured digital asset custody platform, which enables stress-free safekeeping of digital assets for institutions. Liminal also provides a cutting-edge wallet infrastructure platform that is secure, compliant and automated and comes with a plug-and-play architecture for faster onboarding of developers, business partners and government agencies. For more information visit: https://www.liminalcustody.com/

About VARA:

Established in March 2022, following the effect of Law No.4 of 2022, VARA is the competent entity in charge of regulating, supervising, and overseeing VAs and VA Activities in all zones across the Emirate of Dubai, including Special Development Zones and Free Zones but excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre. VARA plays a central role in creating Dubai's advanced legal framework to protect investors and establish international standards for Virtual Asset industry governance, while supporting the vision for a borderless economy. For more information visit: www.vara.ae