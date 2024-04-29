The Bahrain Chamber (BCCI) yesterday announced it acquired a 7,200 square metre plot in Bahrain Bay as part of a land swap deal with the government.

The news came during the BCCI’s 2nd Regular General Assembly meeting for the 30th session.

BCCI chairman Sameer Nass highlighted the land acquisition in exchange for the chamber’s old premises in Manama and emphasised the organisation’s role in supporting the private sector’s contribution to sustainable economic growth.

Members discussed and approved key items on agenda, including the approval of 2023 financial statements and the appointment of an external auditor for the upcoming year.

The meeting, initially postponed due to a lack of quorum, was ultimately successful with decisions made by a simple majority vote.

Mr Nass commended members for their participation and collaboration. He also pointed to the BCCI’s efforts in advocating for the private sector, citing 53 proposals submitted to authorities on industry and trade-related laws and regulations.

Additionally, the BCCI completed various research projects, including economic reports, surveys of businesses, and international trade studies. The Strategic Think Tank also launched 17 initiatives focused on national economic development.

Throughout 2023, the BCCI organised 96 events aimed at serving businesses and fulfilled its social responsibility by undertaking five community partnership initiatives.

“The board of directors is determined to build on these achievements,” Mr Nass concluded. “We look forward to achieving even more for the private sector in the coming session.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Khalid Najibi, first deputy chairman of the BCCI, announced the full occupancy of the chamber’s Bait Al Tijjar headquarters in Sanabis.

