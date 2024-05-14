Muscat – The Secretariat-General of Tender Board held the inaugural Development Projects Forum for 2024 on Monday, aiming to showcase forthcoming projects slated for tendering this year.

The primary objectives of the forum include allowing equal opportunities, enhancing tender transparency and furnishing essential project data. A total of 129 projects are expected to be tendered, with 63 earmarked for the second quarter, 50 for the third quarter and 16 for the fourth quarter.

The forum was held under the patronage of Badr bin Salem al Maamari, Secretary-General of Tender Board. Dignitaries, officials, specialists and over 300 companies from diverse sectors attended the event.

Maamari highlighted the forum’s significance, emphasising its role in affording companies the opportunity to preview forthcoming projects, thereby facilitating strategic planning and upholding principles of equity and transparency.

He underscored the fact that there has been a substantial uptick in proposed projects since 2021 and exponential increase in total value – RO1bn in 2023.

Additionally, Maamari highlighted the forum’s role in enabling small and medium enterprises and local suppliers to compete effectively for projects. The Tender Board has introduced initiatives aimed at facilitating bidding by SMEs, including exemptions from registration fees, nominal pricing of tender documents and waivers for tender insurance.

The secretariat outlined key projects slated for tendering this year, encompassing diverse developments including infrastructure enhancements, road construction and establishment of public amenities in various regions.

In the second quarter, projects include development of Nizwa Gate, Dakhliyah Square, and infrastructure improvements in Nizwa, Manah, Jabal Akhdar, Bidbid and Adam, besides development of a sustainable desert park in Buraimi governorate.

Projects in the third quarter include designing Nizwa-Bahla Road, Buraimi-Madha Road expansion, and road paving in Samail, Al Hamra, Izki and Bahla.

The fourth quarter will witness tenders for dualisation of Adam-Thumrait Road, development of a commercial area in Bahla, and extensive road paving in North Batinah, spanning approximately 150km.

