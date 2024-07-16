Muscat – Oman saw the number of its fish factories reach 114 till the end of 2023, strengthening the sector’s revenue generation model.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR), the authorities are committed to providing value-added fish products, promoting sustainable development, and fostering a diversified economy.

These efforts are part of the Oman Vision 2040 goals, which focus on innovation and growth within the fisheries sector, it added.

The ministry spoke about significant growth in Oman’s fisheries industry, underscoring its role in achieving food security and maximising fishery resources.

As of today, 81 fish factories have received quality control and export certificates, ensuring they meet international food safety standards. This certification enhances the reputation of Omani fish products and facilitates access to global export markets, the ministry informed.

Expanding sphere of Oman’s fisheries include various projects such as processing, packaging, frozen fish, canning, and producing seafood products. These initiatives aim to meet both local demand and international consumer needs for high-quality fish products.

