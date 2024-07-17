Muscat – Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices saw a 1.7% increase to RO9.537bn at the end of Q1 2024. This compares to RO9.373bn for the same period in 2023, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Preliminary data from NCSI indicates that crude oil activities decreased 3.3% to RO2.554bn, while natural gas increased 3% to RO437.1mn. Non-oil activities showed a growth of 4.5%, reaching RO6.803bn, compared to RO6.511bn in Q1 2023.

Industrial activities increased to RO1.988bn, from RO1.882bn, while agricultural and fishing activities remained steady at RO219mn. Service sector activities were valued at RO4.596bn.

These figures underscore Oman’s diversified economic strategy, with non-oil sectors playing a significant role in driving overall economic growth. ﻿

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

