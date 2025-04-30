Arab Finance: Union Pharmacist Company for Medical Services and Investment (UPMS) turned profitable at EGP 5.616 million in 2024, compared to net losses of EGP 1.698 million in 2023, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.411 last year from EGP 0.124 in 2023, while the revenues jumped to EGP 52.930 million from EGP 43.460 million.

Established in 2008 and listed on EGX in 2016, Union Pharmacist operates within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors.

