Doha, Qatar: Barwa Real Estate discloses its financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.

The results showed a net profit of QR239.5m attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR238.2m during the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.0615 for the three month period ended March 31, 2025 compared to an EPS of QR0.0612 duringthesame period of the previous year.

