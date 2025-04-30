Americana Restaurants International logged net profits attributable to the owners valued at $32.64 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 16.50% year-on-year (YoY) from $28.02 million.

The company’s revenues jumped by 16.20% to $573.38 million as of 31 March 2025 from $493.50 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

The cross-listed group delivered robust revenue growth despite softening consumer demand in certain markets, additional days of Ramadan 2025, and the impact from the currency devaluation, primarily in Egypt

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew by 17.20% YoY to $0.0039 in Q1-25 from $0.0033.

This performance was mainly driven by like-for-like sales improvements and the expansion of the store network.

During the three-month period, Americana Restaurants opened 14 new stores and launched 46 additional stores from Pizza Hut Oman, bringing the total store count to 2,630 across 12 countries.

In 2024, the company’s net profits attributable to the shareholders retreated by 38.80% to $158.75 million from $259.46 million in 2023.

