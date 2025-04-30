Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) reached an advanced stage of negotiations with the National Investment Commission (NIC) of Iraq to develop a new sustainable mixed-use project spanning 14 million square meters, according to a bourse statement.

Located in South-West of Baghdad, the development scheme is expected to host around 45,000 mixed-use units, replicating the group’s successful community model in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the project is expected to generate total sales valued at $17 billion and annual recurring income exceeding $1.5 billion annually upon its completion.

This regional expansion aligns with the group’s strategy to further enhance its foreign exchange generation capabilities and recurring income portfolio.

TMG Holding also seeks to hedge investor returns against local currency fluctuations and anchor its position as Egypt's leading exporter of real estate and tourism services in the region.