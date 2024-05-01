Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa participated in the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) golden jubilee celebration, held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The celebration was held on the sidelines of the IsDB’s annual meetings of 2024.

Riyadh Province Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was present.

Shaikh Salman highlighted the role of the IsBD in contributing to economic development programmes in various countries.

He emphasised Bahrain’s keenness to enhance co-operation with financial institutions and benefit from innovative and sustainable solutions and various development programmes.

The IsDB is a multilateral development bank that works to promote social and economic development in Islamic countries and societies around the world. It has 57 member countries spanning four continents.