RIYADH — Saudi Arabia maintained its position as the top destination for venture capital investment in the Middle East and North Africa during the first half of 2025, attracting SR3.2 billion ($860 million) in funding for startups, surpassing the total VC investment recorded in all of 2024.

The figures, released by MAGNiTT, a platform specializing in startup investment data, highlight the Kingdom’s robust and evolving economic environment under the Vision 2030 framework.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia accounted for 56% of all venture capital investment in the MENA region during H1 2025.

The Kingdom also achieved a record number of deals, with 114 venture capital transactions completed during the same period, a strong indicator of investor confidence and the attractiveness of the Saudi market.

This milestone reinforces Saudi Arabia’s status as the region’s largest economy and underscores the growing competitiveness of its startup ecosystem.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).