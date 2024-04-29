The UAE Companies Investment Meet (April 28-29) began in Kuwait under the theme, “Unlocking Kuwait's Potential”, and will bring together select local, regional, and international investment companies and institutions to explore key investment and commercial opportunities for UAE businesses in the Kuwaiti market, a report said.

Organised by the UAE Embassy in collaboration with the Union of Investment Companies, the Public Authority for Industry, and the Public Authority for Manpower in Kuwait, the forum is held as part of the two countries' commitment to strengthening joint cooperation in all fields, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The event was opened by Dr Matar Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, in the presence of Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al-Jouaan, Minister of Commerce and Industry in Kuwait, Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers), and a number of economic figures from Kuwait and UAE.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said in his opening speech: "At the outset, I want to express my sincere gratitude for the gracious hospitality. Kuwait holds a unique place in the hearts of all Emiratis, a bond passed down through generations.

“It is truly fitting that we convene for the UAE Companies Investment Meet at a time when UAE-Kuwait relations are flourishing across all sectors and endeavours.

“Our countries share a strong economic, commercial, and investment partnership. This distinguished relationship is driven by a shared commitment to continuously strengthening ties between our people, as evidenced by the ongoing exchange of fraternal visits.

“The most recent example was the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, to the UAE last March.”

Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al-Jouaan, said: "I am honoured to represent His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al Sabah – the patron of the UAE Companies Investment Meet – and I would like to express my sincere thanks to the UAE Embassy for organising this exhibition and forum, and to welcome our Emirati brothers to their second home, Kuwait."

"This event comes following the state visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the sisterly nation of the UAE to strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields, including trade and investment, as Kuwait is a strategic trade partner of the UAE."

He stressed that these gatherings reignite the historical role of the Kuwaiti and Emirati private sectors as a bridge connecting the two nations.

“They also solidify the commitment to empowering the Gulf's private sector, transforming it into a dynamic and influential force in the region. This, in turn, will contribute to fortifying and advancing the economies of both Kuwait and the UAE across all sectors.”

