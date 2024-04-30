Shuaa Capital today announced the re-election of three members of its board of directors (Badr Al Olama, Ahmed Al Ahmadi and Hamda AlMheiri) and the election of Darwish Alketbi and Nabil Ramadhan as new directors.

Badr Al Olama takes over as Chairman, while Nabil Ramadhan and Ahmed Al Ahmadi will be the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the board, respectively.

Acting CEO Wafik Ben Mansour said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new Board, who bring tremendous experience and fresh thinking, and I look forward to working with them to steer the Company through the next stage of growth. Our vision is to position SHUAA at the forefront of the region's asset management and investment banking arena, driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients and shareholders.” - TradeArabia News Service

