Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced Al Ashram Contracting (L.L.C.) as the main contractor for LUCE, an exquisite residential development located at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Al Ashram Contracting (L.L.C.) has been working in the UAE for over 4 decades and has built a reputation as a trusted construction partner for key players in the nation’s private and public sectors. With a portfolio of over 100 infrastructure projects including residential and commercial developments, Al Ashram (L.L.C.) has a demonstrated track record of high-quality, innovation, and efficiency, ensuring long-term value for its clients and stakeholders.

Located on the prestigious East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, LUCE is set to be the new landmark that transforms the Palm Jumeirah skyline. The property offers a wide range of residential units, including spacious 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with a duplex and penthouse apartments, all thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the ultimate in comfort and sophistication.

Ahmad Shibel, CEO of Taraf, said: “We are pleased to welcome aboard Al Ashram Contracting (L.L.C.) as the primary contractor for our iconic project, LUCE. As we transform our vision for LUCE into reality, we continually endeavour to work closely with industry-leading partners. Together, we will shape the future of luxury living by redefining the standards of residential properties.”

With its exceptional suite of state-of-the-art amenities, LUCE shines a light on wellness and community, with each designed to promote relaxation and healthy living, brightening the life of residents. LUCE also boasts contemporary interiors, panoramic waterfront views, and private access to a pristine white beach, promising an unmatched lifestyle in the heart of Palm Jumeirah.

LUCE's design concept draws inspiration from the dynamic interplay found within Dubai’s desert dunes and seascapes. The architectural composition of the façade has organically evolved from the intricate patterns of sand and the rhythmic movement of waves, culminating in a design language that embodies these natural elements. At the heart of this concept lies a harmonious interaction between humanity and the environment, shaping a vertical oasis on Palm Jumeirah that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings.

For more information about LUCE and Taraf’s projects across the UAE, click here.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and more than 50 operating subsidiaries. Active in sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, food, technology, education, real estate, and aviation. Our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: https://yasholding.ae/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nemer Barakat, Senior Account Manager

Four Communications

Email: YasHolding@fourcommunications.com

Raid Bushara

Assistant Manager – Group PR & Communication

Yas Holding

Email: raid.bushara@yasholding.ae