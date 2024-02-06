Dubai, UAE – Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, together with developer East & West Properties, Driven Properties and Refine Development Management, proudly announce the launch of a ground-breaking project poised to redefine luxurious, cosmopolitan living, Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences - the brand’s inaugural standalone residential project.

Situated in the prestigious Downtown Dubai - a neighbourhood known for its blend of luxury living and community life - the property is an architectural marvel that stands tall at 340 meters, encompassing 76 stories. Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences will be home to 260 exceptional residences, ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom units and lavish 4-bedroom and 5-bedroom duplex penthouses. The property will also boast an incredible array of dedicated residential amenities for the enjoyment of the residence owners, including the brand’s signature Turkish Hammam, steam room, and treatment rooms in the wellness centre. There will be various swimming pools (podium level, and kids pool), a sky lounge, a ground floor café that is also open to the general public, a private screening room, a golf simulator, a games room, a jogging track, a yoga deck, an indoor and outdoor fitness facility, a Rixy Kids Club, and more.

Designed to cater to the diverse needs of every family, the residences embody the essence of Dubai's cosmopolitan charm, offering an enviable lifestyle. Residents can expect the same level of exceptional service and amenities that define the renowned Rixos hotels and resorts worldwide.

Francois Baudin, Chief Business Officer of Ennismore’s Immersive Resorts said, "With the introduction of Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, we begin a new era of refined elegance in Downtown Dubai. Every residence is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, aiming to stand as a symbol of contemporary sophistication — a modern landmark that encapsulates the essence of the Rixos commitment. We invite our residents to join us on this captivating journey as we explore unprecedented levels of luxury, establishing a fresh benchmark for residential living. Here, you're not just a resident; you're an honoured guest in a world-class resort."

A spokesperson for East & West Properties said, "Today, we proudly usher in a new era of luxurious living with the unveiling of Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences. This marks a monumental chapter in our journey as East & West Properties introduces the world's inaugural standalone Rixos residential project. Embodying sophistication, this development is a testament to our commitment to redefine the standards of residential excellence in the heart of Dubai.".

Abdullah AlAjaji, Founder and CEO of Driven Properties and Partner at Refine Development Management said, “The unveiling of this groundbreaking project signifies more than just the addition of another residential building to the skyline; it symbolises the embodiment of innovation, luxury, and a commitment to redefining the standards of urban living. We are honoured to be part of the world's inaugural standalone Rixos residential project right here in the heart of Dubai.”

Ennismore’s branded residential properties, including Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, are supported by Accor One Living, the company’s industry-first, mixed-use platform focused on supporting the development and operation of branded residential communities. Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions - creating a constant flow of new opportunities to live, work, and play.

Ennismore has over 25 branded residence projects open and under development, including Mondrian Burleigh Heads in Gold Coast, Australia. Dubai is one of the strongest markets for Ennismore’s branded residence, with flagship residential properties including SLS Residences The Palm Dubai, the first standalone residence outside of the Americas, set to open in 2026; Mama Shelter Residences, Dubai, add trendsetting energy to the Business Bay area when it opens in 2024; 25hours Heimat Dubai, a world first for the brand, and the newly opened, SO/Uptown Dubai Residences, a 227-residence property bringing style to a fashion-forward generation of homeowners.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three business units: lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 17 brands with 144 operating hotels and resorts*, 100 in the pipeline, 77 iconic venues, and over 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore operates hotels in over 30 countries with over 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including Carte Blanched, F&B concepts; AIME Studios, interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and the Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. For more information, visit ennismore.com / *figures as of the end of September 2023

ABOUT EAST & WEST PROPERTIES

East & West Properties (EWP) is a leading integrated Real Estate Group in the UAE founded in 1993. Renowned for its status in providing stylish and creative architectural designs, East & West Properties boasts a portfolio of prestigious projects in Dubai that offers a glimpse into a world of unparalleled luxury and innovation. They are known for their remarkable developments such as Peninsula 5 - The Signature Collection, The 25hours Heimat Downtown Dubai, The St. Regis Residences - Financial Center Road Dubai, The Edge, and Six Senses Residences - The Palm, Dubai.

ABOUT DRIVEN PROPERTIES

Driven Properties, a leading real estate brokerage based in Dubai, UAE, has consistently demonstrated excellence in acquisitions with a focus on luxury properties. As a member of Forbes Global Properties, an exclusive consortium of the world's top 100 real estate firms, Driven Properties stands as a trusted partner for investors and buyers in Dubai's competitive real estate market.

ABOUT REFINE DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT

Refine Development Management is a pioneer DaaS (Development-as-a-Service) solution company catering to property developers and investors. Founded by seasoned property developers and market experts, Refine efficiently delivers in-demand and future-proof products to its clients while retaining minimal overheads before and after development through its centralized management system.