Muscat – Omantel, Oman's leading integrated ICT services provider participated in the Oman sustainability week and showcased the company's diverse initiatives toward sustainable practices, focused on achieving the company's mission of creating a greener world, developing societies, and providing an ideal work environment, in addition to contributing to the comprehensive development of the Sultanate of Oman.

Omantel’s positive sustainable practices were showcased at its pavilion at the Oman Sustainability Week which took place from 28 April to 2 May 2024 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the theme " Sustainable Living in a Circular Society" with the aim of highlighting the company's sustainability efforts.

Omantel showcased the company's environmental and social performance, governance practices and deployment of digital technologies to create best practices for sustainability, which contribute to the alignment of the company's operations with international standards. Omantel highlighted its national initiatives towards community members, institutions and civil and charitable organizations.

Omantel also aimed to conduct enriching dialogues with stakeholders and decision-makers in aspects related to sustainability and explored investment opportunities to find innovative initiatives and technical solutions that contribute to the development and improvement of practices and procedures related to sustainability.

As part of Oman Sustainability Week, Omantel was awarded with the Silver Award in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Practices category during the Oman Sustainability Week Awards ceremony.

Oman Sustainability Week is a major event on the national sustainability calendar designed to highlight the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to sustainability leadership through innovative strategies aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Net Zero Emission by 2050. The event engages the national development stakeholders to present Oman as a new model for sustainable development and to achieve the global target of Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.