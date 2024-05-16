ABU DHABI: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and COP28 President, said that the UAE leadership is committed to upholding the legacy of sustainability established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“We highly value today's announcement of the pioneering initiative to launch the Blue Residency for Sustainability Experts, which represents an important step towards strengthening the UAE's leading global role in the fields environmental protection and conservation,” said Dr Al Jaber in a statement marking the launch of the initiative today.

The minister added that this innovative initiative serves as a powerful catalyst, attracting pre-eminent global talent and expertise to contribute to sustainable economic and social development efforts. “By fostering the strategic application of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, this initiative empowers the development of practical and impactful solutions to address the pressing challenges of climate change. Embracing a forward-thinking mindset, this programme positions us to transform these challenges into opportunities, ultimately building a more sustainable future for humanity and our planet.”

He added: “This initiative coincides with the extension of the Year of Sustainability into 2024. The UAE's distinguished success in hosting COP28 served as a prime example of its leadership in international multilateral action. The conference strengthened international cooperation and unified global efforts to find practical solutions for the challenges of climate change.”



