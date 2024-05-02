Salma Al-Hajjaj: We are committed to providing an ideal work environment for our employees and helping them develop and achieve.

To keep pace with the successful digital transformation journey, which has encompassed all services within and beyond the bank, Gulf Bank has launched HR Hub, a Human Resources system, aiming to provide its employees with an advanced and user-friendly platform.

On this occasion, Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj, the General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, stated, "HR Hub stands out as a centralized system for all services, equipped with extensive features to streamline workflow and improve efficiency across all employee transactions. This saves time and effort, which positively influences the quality of services they provide to customers. Additionally, it is available in both Arabic and English to promote inclusivity and ensure that employees of various nationalities can access the necessary services.”

She emphasized that the new system offers considerable flexibility and customization options, allowing employees to adapt features according to their preferences for a more personalized and efficient experience. Furthermore, it supports the bank's efforts to promote environmental sustainability principles by reducing paper usage, and eventually eliminating it altogether.

Al-Hajjaj noted, "The system allows for uninterrupted access to vital Human Resources services at any time, and from any place, whether employees are in the office or working remotely; ensuring they are always well informed and connected to all updates. We are committed to providing an ideal work environment for our employees and helping them develop and achieve.”

She noted that the new system provides employees with immediate access to essential HR documents and resources, as well as the latest bank announcements and news. Additionally, it offers self-service options, including viewing salary details and making leave requests, along with managerial services like approving leaves, reviewing team details, and assigning tasks to other employees.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.