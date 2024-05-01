Madinet Masr has launched Sheya, its latest addition to its flagship project Sarai, as per press release.

Spanning 228,212 square meters near the New Administrative Capital, Sheya features 744 residential units including 420 S-Villas and 324 mix of apartments, studios, and duplexes.

Backed by the launch of Sheya, the real estate developer was successful in achieving remarkable sales of EGP 5.1 billion out of 6.9 billion.

Scheduled for completion in four years, Sheya boasts recreational amenities like a clubhouse and water lagoons, enhancing residents' quality of life.

Sarai's design combines modern living with suburban tranquility, offering various residential options across its 5.5 million square meters along the Cairo-Suez Road and Al-Amal axis, just minutes away from the New Administrative Capital.

