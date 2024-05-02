Bastaki: Engagement with the campaign reached 15 million views, and over 250,000 interactions from customers

The “Let’s Be Aware” NBK implemented monthly social experiments all year round at various locations across all areas in Kuwait

The team conducted field tours and presented various innovative ideas to spread financial awareness and familiarize the public with fraud techniques

NBK posted 60+ video clips across its different platforms to ensure the widest exposure for the campaign

NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s initiatives that aim to promote financial awareness among different segments of society

CBK’s recognition of NBK demonstrates the bank’s leading role in enhancing confidence in the Kuwaiti banking sector and the economy

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK)’s executive management honored Digital Communications team in appreciation of their efforts to promote the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign, after NBK was named first in promoting the campaign in 2023 by the Central Bank of Kuwait, outperforming all other local banks.

CBK’s recognition demonstrates NBK’s leading role in promoting financial literacy and inclusion and raising awareness among different segments of society, thus enhancing confidence in the Kuwaiti banking sector and economy.

The honoring was presented by Mr. Isam J. Al-Sager, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait to Digital Communications team, in a ceremony held at NBK HQ.

Through this recognition, NBK aims to appreciate employees and motivate them to go the extra mile and promote cooperation, as the executive management commended the dedicated efforts and commitment of the “Let’s Be Aware” team, praising their one-team spirit, which is always the main driver of the bank’s successes, and continued leadership, locally and regionally.

Commenting on this recognition, Farah Bastaki, Manager at Digital Communications, said: “Over the past year, NBK has intensified its efforts to promote and develop the content of the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, by publishing educational material and awareness content related to the campaign across all its social media platforms as well as other digital channels. The bank was able to achieve 15 million views for the campaign’s posts in 2023, and more than 250,000 interactions by customers.”

“NBK implemented monthly social experiments throughout the year at various locations across all areas in Kuwait, targeting a wide range of audience and touching on various topics that helped spread financial culture among different segments, in order to educate them on the latest fraud techniques and required precautions,” she added.

Bastaki mentioned that the activities included field tours at cooperative societies, shopping malls, the American University of Kuwait (AUK), and parking lots, where the bank’s team presented various innovative ideas to promote financial awareness and familiarize the public with fraud techniques and required precautions. This included placing a QR code at a parking lot advertising a free car wash to advise the public to never scan unverified QR codes offering suspicious deals.

The team also approached shoppers and asked them to deposit cash for other people, aiming to highlight that they should never deposit cash for others without verifying their identity. It also warned shoppers against sharing personal banking information with anyone, especially sensitive information such as debit/credit card numbers, PINs or OTPs.

The “Let’s Be Aware” team was also present at cinemas and reached out to customers via SMS and newsletters to educate them on fraud techniques and methods, protection of passwords and banking information. It also warned against using public Wi-Fi whether in cinemas, coffee shops or restaurants, or using these networks in any banking transactions, being unsafe, while emphasizing the necessity to adhere to the campaign’s instructions and bulletins published on all the bank’s channels.

NBK also had multiple radio presences throughout the year representing NBK and KBA. These included guests and experts in anti-fraud techniques and legal consultants giving advice to customers on how to act quickly and effectively should they fall victim to fraud.

Furthermore, the bank organized competitions to educate people on the latest fraud techniques both online on social media and offline in our various events and sponsorships giving away prizes of up to KD 500.

NBK also posted over 60 awareness videos throughout the year on all its digital platforms, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to ensure the widest exposure of the campaign. The videos touched on a variety of key topics including (fraudulent apps, e-mail phishing, multifactor authentication, website addresses, investment fraud, online shopping, AI phishing, loans, credit card security, password strength & security, cyber security, fake links & QR codes, and security tips).

As the leading financial institution in Kuwait, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise people’s awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as many training courses to educate them on combating fraud and financial crime.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. The bank also employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital channels, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.