Aldar Properties (Aldar) today unveiled Athlon, a first-of-its-kind "active living" community in Dubai.

Featuring world-class amenities, as well as a dynamic programme of activities exclusively curated by wellness experts, the development redefines fitness-focused living, with the goal of ensuring long-term wellbeing and a profound sense of community for all residents.

Developed in partnership with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, Athlon represents the joint venture’s second groundbreaking residential project in Dubai, building upon the resounding success of Haven by Aldar, launched in late 2023.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “The unveiling of Athlon marks a definitive moment in our ambitious Dubai expansion strategy, building upon the tremendous success of Haven by Aldar. As we witness an unwavering demand for unparalleled residential developments in Dubai, from both local and international investors, we are confident that Athlon's groundbreaking concept will captivate a diverse range of investors and homeowners, setting a new standard for active living in the region."

Located in a highly desirable area beside Global Village, the lush and luxurious development is defined by seamless connection of interactive green spaces - where athletic spaces merge with green walkways and vibrant parks - and features tailored activities to suit every age and interest.

Expertly planned around a captivating central park that forms the community's beating heart, Athlon – inspired by the Greek word for 'place of contest’ – features four additional, thoughtfully-designed parks - Adventure, Play, Wellness, and Valley – as well as a total of seven clubhouses, weaving dedicated zones for fitness and socialising throughout the community. The community features more than 10 kilometres of tracks, trails, and loops - with the cycling loop connected directly to Al Qudra’s iconic track - offering boundless opportunities to indulge in jogging, cycling, roller-skating, and functional training within the community.

From activities that push limits to those focused on well-being, sports, play, and gathering, the entire emotional and psychological spectrum of wellness has been carefully considered throughout Athlon, for the benefit of its residents, visitors, and workers. Experiences promoting movement, energy, clarity, flow, and balance can be found woven throughout the natural landscape, in addition to state-of-the-art amenities, including a vibrant café, rejuvenating massage rooms, luxurious jacuzzi, soothing sauna, serene yoga room, state-of-the-art gym, and an imaginative kids' playroom.

Surrounding the parks, the residences, featuring 1,492 units ranging from three- to four-bedroom townhouses, three- to five-bedroom standard villas, and four- to six-bedroom premium villas have been masterfully designed to maximise natural light and use colours and materials that enhance the sense of space and well-being.

In line with Aldar’s commitment to sustainability and achieving its net-zero targets, Athlon will be developed with an emphasis on efficient and low-carbon design principles. This approach will be supported by the use of locally sourced and low-carbon materials, as well as the adoption of responsible and green construction practices.

The development has achieved LEED Platinum pre-certification, incorporating features, such as energy-efficient and water-saving fixtures, electric vehicle charging facilities, smart waste disposal systems, and convenient access to public transportation. Athlon has also achieved a 2-star rating from Fitwel - the world’s leading certification system committed to building health for all - further enhancing the community’s social value by promoting health, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.

Sales of units at the first phase of the development will launch on 7th May with prices starting from AED2.8 million.