Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Edamah announced the appointment of Cebarco as the main contractor for the construction of the Tivoli & Avani Hotels & Residences project at Bilaj Al Jazayer. This milestone will be marked by a signing ceremony followed by a groundbreaking event to commemorate the start of this landmark development.

The four-star Avani Hotel and five-star Tivoli Hotel at Bilaj Al Jazayer will be managed by Minor Hotels, a globally acclaimed operator in the resorts and hotels industry with a portfolio of 527 hotels and resorts in 54 countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa, and the Indian Ocean. The Avani and Tivoli, with a total of 200 keys, mark Minor Hotels’ entry into the Bahrain market and will support the growth of the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors. The hotels will be accompanied by three branded fully serviced residences, offering a total of 150 apartments and setting a new standard of luxury living in the region.

Located on Bahrain’s south-west coast, Bilaj Al Jazayer encompasses 1.3 million square metres of land with a three-kilometre beachfront. The new mixed-use development will feature resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, offices, and retail and entertainment offerings.

The construction contract has been awarded to Cebarco, a leading contractor renowned for its excellence and reliability in Bahrain and beyond. This decision reflects Edamah’s commitment to partnering with industry leaders to ensure the successful realization of its vision for Bilaj Al Jazayer.

Edamah Chairman His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said: “We are delighted to initiate the construction of the Tivoli & Avani Hotels & Residences, marking the first of many milestones at Bilaj Al Jazayer. This project symbolizes our commitment to elevating Bahrain's tourism and real estate landscape, and we are confident that with Cebarco's expertise, it will be executed to the highest standards. We believe this partnership will contribute significantly to the overall growth and development of Bahrain."

Chairman and CEO of KAR Group, Cebarco's holding company, Dr. Khalid Abdulrahim, added: “We are eager to commence construction on this flagship project and are committed to upholding the quality and excellence that Edamah and its stakeholders expect. The Tivoli & Avani Hotels & Residences is a testament to Bahrain's growing stature as a hub for luxury hospitality and residential developments, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. With our team's expertise and dedication, we are confident that this project will set a new benchmark for excellence in the region."

Edamah CEO Chris Calvert noted: "We envision this project not only as a symbol of style and sophistication but also as a vital step towards our shared goals for Bahrain. Driven by our mission of ‘Building for Bahrain’, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional projects that meet market requirements and drive progress."

The Tivoli & Avani Hotels & Residences project is scheduled for completion within two years, promising to deliver a world-class destination that will redefine luxury hospitality and residential living in the region.

-Ends-

Media contact:

Amy Vaya

Country Manager – Bahrain

Perceptions

Email: amy@perceptions.me

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.