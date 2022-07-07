Ebdaa microfinance company Bahrain has entered into a partnership agreement with the Bahrain Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Society (BDSMEs), through which they will collaborate to support Bahrain's entrepreneurship system.

This cooperation comes as part of the outcome of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND) visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain last month and his directives on the necessity to support entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, especially the beneficiaries of the business incubators of the Bahrain Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Society.

The agreement was signed by Ebdaa’s CEO, Dr Khalid Al Ghazzawi, with BDSMEs’ board Chairman MP Mr Ahmed Sabah Al Saloom, at the company's headquarters marking the launch of a cooperation program between the two sides that keeps pace with the priorities of the economic recovery plan related to increasing the contribution of entrepreneurs and emerging projects in the GDP of the Kingdom of Bahrain, diversifying sources of income and providing more jobs for Bahrainis.

Dr Al Ghazzawi has explained that the agreement with Bahrain Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Society (BDSMEs) will support the company’s ability to improve the microfinance services for Bahraini entrepreneurs and increase the number of beneficiaries of the provided services. It also facilitates their access to this type of finance that has proven efficiency and effectiveness in transforming ideas into businesses, in addition to offering information, instructions, and financing.

On his side, MP Mr Ahmed Sabah Al Saloom confirmed that cooperation with Ebdaa company will launch a program that keeps pace with the priorities of the economic recovery plan related to increasing the contribution of entrepreneurs and emerging projects to the GDP of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to diversifying sources of income and providing more job opportunities for Bahrainis.