Developed by GFH, a leading and dynamic financial group in the GCC region, California Village is a high-end, mixed-use development worth US$187 million and 112,127 sqm, based in Dubailand. Strategically located near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and IMG Park, as well as within walking distance from one of the best schools in Dubai, GEMS Winchester School.

California village consists of two phases. Phase 1 is the ready project, with four-bedroom townhouses and five-bedroom twin villas, which can easily turn into six bedrooms. Phase 2 is the off-plan project, which consists of three to four-bedroom townhouses. Both project options have one of the best payment plans available in the current market, allowing 70% of the payment post handover over five years.

Head of Off-Plan and Investments at Betterhomes, Wassim Abdallah, states, 'GFH have successfully launched numerous real estate projects globally. Harbour Heights is one of their flagship projects that shaped Bahrain's skyline. Now, they have entered the Dubai market in an incredible manner with California Village. Offering an 8-year off-plan payment structure, Dubai has never experienced and will presumably never see again." With increasing mortgage interest rates, this payment plan will benefit end-users by borrowing less from banks. In addition, it allows investors to get a return on their investment after an initial down payment of only 30%.

The show villa is ready to view and displays the quality and elegance of the project, where clients can experience a vibrant, healthy and attractive lifestyle. Every home has a modern, contemporary, and timeless design, with horizontal lines, wooden finishes, and bright white colours. The spacious living, dining and courtyard areas are perfect for hosting gatherings and barbeques while providing additional space for children to play. The community offers the finest amenities possible with swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a clubhouse and a mosque. It is a place for all nature lovers with multiple parks, green alleyways and paths.

Mr Abdallah adds, 'When analysing this project from a client's point of view. For a brand new villa with such high-quality finish and excellent plot sizes, this is the cheapest you will find. Also, let's not forget the unbeatable payment plan."

Website: https://www.californiavillage.ae

-Ends-