DUBAI - Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, has signed an agreement with AGMC, one of the leading importers of luxury vehicles in the UAE, to launch a new AED500 million showroom and service centre at Dubai South to serve customers of its automotive brands.

The new state-of-the-art facility, which spans 33,000 square metres, will feature BMW, MINI, Rolls Royce, and other brand vehicles and a fully-fledged service centre to provide customers with after-sales and maintenance services.

The centre is located at The Business Avenue, a flagship location near the VIP Terminal and Al Maktoum International Airport with easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone and Expo Road.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, “The new facility reiterates Dubai South’s appeal to companies via the unique ecosystem and advanced infrastructure that we provide which caters to the needs of businesses. We will spare no effort in supporting AGMC in its endeavour to provide services to its customer base from the new centre.”

Jan Felton, Managing Director of Al Batha Group, parent company of AGMC, expressed his happiness in being part of progressive development plans of Dubai South, aligning with the UAE leadership vision, by bringing the best facilities and services to its esteemed customers.