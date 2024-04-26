Select Group, a leading real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, has announced the launch of Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina, marking a new chapter in ultra-luxury living.

This significant milestone in architectural excellence is set to claim the title of the 'tallest residential tower globally' as it reshapes the Dubai Marina skyline, reaching a height of 517 metres, said a statement.

The development follows the successful partnership between Select Group and Six Senses for the award-winning Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai and signifies Six Senses' first standalone residential development.

Strategically located in the vibrant Dubai Marina district, the ultra-luxury 122-storey development embodies the essence of urban sophistication, offering residents an unparalleled wellness and lifestyle experience amidst stunning panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour Beachfront, Emirates Golf Course, Dubai Marina, Blue Waters and Ain Dubai.

From cutting-edge fitness facilities to specialised longevity areas and landscaped social spaces on the 109th-floor Skydeck, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina delivers a new benchmark for residential health and wellness. Among the remarkable amenities are cardio, strength and functional gyms, virtual cycling and boxing studios, an infinity pool, ice baths, salt room, bio, Finnish and infrared saunas, sound healing room, massage suites, indoor and outdoor cinemas, and a longevity clinic providing a comprehensive range of services to enhance revitalisation.

Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will present 251 residences in a captivating array of unit typologies and sizes, ranging from two- to four-bedroom deluxe residences, half-floor penthouses, as well as duplex and triplex Sky Mansions. Each residence is a testament to meticulous design, promoting sustainability, well-being, and happiness. The interior design is a fusion of biophilia and classical feng shui, creating a unique living environment that is sure to intrigue even the most discerning buyers and investors, it said.

Rahail Aslam, Group CEO at Select Group, commented: “With the development of Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina, our aim is to redefine luxury living with a central emphasis on the holistic well-being of our residents. Our commitment to excellence resonates throughout every aspect of the project, from its ultra-luxurious design to its carefully selected range of amenities, offering residents an unmatched lifestyle experience.”

Under the architectural guidance of the globally acclaimed team at WSP Middle East and Woods Bagot, accompanied by the interior design by Mitchell & Eades and supported with the health and wellness design strategies by Energy & Space, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina emerges as a distinguished architectural masterpiece, set to establish a new global standard in residential wellness.

The development is at 25% completion and is scheduled for handover in 2028. - TradeArabia News Service

