AJMAN - Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, has revealed that the latest quarterly real estate report showcased the registration of 400 real estate valuation transactions with a total value exceeding AED1.92 billion.

Al Muhairi highlighted a significant surge in personal valuation transactions, marking a 129% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Notably, the department recorded 277 real estate valuation transactions for golden visas for investors, totalling AED669 million.

He explained that the figures recorded during Q1 2024 reflect the continued momentum of the Ajman real estate market, which is maintaining its upward trajectory in light of the favourable investment environment, diverse attractions, and the emirate's economic facilities and incentives for entrepreneurs and investors.

Commercial real estate valuation transactions saw a notable uptick of 10.34%, reaching a total value exceeding AED1.4 billion, surpassing residential real estate transactions valued at AED317.5 million. Industrial real estate transactions amounted to AED164 million, securing the third place.