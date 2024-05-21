UAE - Azizi Developments has announced that it has renewed its partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Light Concept for the fourth phase of its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community Riviera located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

A renowned lighting design consultant, Light Concept is known for its deep industry expertise and dedication to delivering outstanding illumination solutions.

Under this partnership, it will be responsible for the design of façade lighting within the mega project.

Specializing in a wide range of projects, including indoor, façade, landscape, street, and infrastructure lighting, as well as bespoke designs, the company is highly acclaimed for its innovation and creativity in illuminating spaces, it stated.

On the contract extension, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to be renewing our agreement with Light Concept, the reputable, high-calibre lighting consultants, who will add unique, state-of-the-art façade lighting to our prized developments. We look forward to the upcoming beautifications, which will add further touches of prestige."

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with 16,000 residences, he added.

