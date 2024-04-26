Doha, Qatar: The Commercial Avenue Company has signed a long-term lease agreement with Retaj Real Estate for 232 residential apartments in the ‘Jeera’ residential buildings, comprising one, two, and three-bedroom units.

Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chairman of the Board at The Commercial Avenue Company, signed the agreement and stated, “This agreement is a significant milestone in enhancing Qatar’s real estate landscape. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to excellence.”

Abdulla Abdulrazzak Haidar, Chief Executive Officer of The Commercial Avenue Company, commented that the new contract underscores the company’s significant impact on the Qatari real estate market

He emphasised the company’s ability to attract leading real estate firms, providing opportunities for new investors in a sector that has seen steady growth in recent years. “We always strive to create an environment that encourages local and foreign investments in Qatar’s real estate market,” he said.

“The Commercial Avenue is one of the most significant and largest commercial projects in Qatar.”

Sheikh Naif bin Eid Al Thani, Chairman of the Board at Retaj Real Estate, stated, “Signing the lease agreement for the ‘Jeera’ residential buildings is the foundation for more fruitful agreements with The Commercial Avenue Company. It aims to offer the best services to clients and meet their needs for distinguished and comfortable housing, chosen with great care to ensure a modern lifestyle. The ‘Jeera’ residential buildings were selected to achieve these objectives.”

Retaj Real Estate was established in Doha in 2004 with the primary goal of becoming a leading company in the real estate sector.

The company provides comprehensive real estate solutions, including buying, selling, leasing, and managing properties.

Commercial Avenue is the world’s longest commercial project, stretching 8.5 kilometers in a single phase.

It is strategically located in Qatar, at the junction of three major roads: “22 February Street,” “Sabah Al Ahmad Axis,” and “Industrial Area Road.” This makes it one of the largest mixed-use projects in the Qatari real estate market, offering a variety of residential, commercial, and office units.

The Commercial Avenue Company continues to provide its clients, both businesses and individuals, with the highest quality real estate services, exceeding their expectations for a premium living environment.

It offers top-tier facilities and commercial and office services, maintaining its position as one of the leading providers of real estate services in Qatar.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

