Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from March 24 to 28, 2024, reached QR237,067,641.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the period from March 24 to 28, 2024, is QR,24,005,831.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Apartment Complex, Shops, Residential Units.

Sales were concentrated in, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dakhira , Al Shamal, Umm Slal, and Al Sheehaniya municipalities, and in the Pearl Island Zone.

