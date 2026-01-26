Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate market has demonstrated strong performance as 1,557 real estate transactions worth QR6.356bn were registered in the fourth quarter (October to December) of last year.

Compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 this shows an impressive surge of 72 percent annually and a quarterly jump of 42 percent compared to Q3 of 2025 in the property trading value of transactions. The transactions in Q4 last year recorded the highest value in November reaching QR2.261bn while the value of transactions stood at QR2.104bn and QR1.99bn in October and December respectively, according to data released by Ministry of Justice.

With the country’s strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, the real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors. The realty market has witnessed substantial developments and major regulatory reforms that have turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities.

Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make the country more attractive to businesses and creating a welcoming environment for investors.

The real estate market index for Q4 2025 revealed that Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakra municipalities consecutively were the most active in terms of financial value. Doha Municipality transactions reached QR2.371bn in the fourth quarter. Al Rayyan Municipality ranked second with QR1.864bn and Al Wakra ranked third with the value of transactions amounting to QR755m. Doha Municipality recorded 412 realty transactions followed by Al Rayyan and Al Wakra municipalities which saw 411 and 267 deals respectively in Q4 last year.

Umm Slal Municipality registered 140 property deals worth QR353.870m, while Al Daayen logged 139 trades amounting to QR733.210m. Al Khor and Thakira saw 73 trades with a total value of QR150m. The municipalities of Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya witnessed transactions worth QR121m and QR6.627m respectively.

During Q4 2025, in case of the number of properties sold, the most active municipalities were Doha (27%), Al Rayyan (26%) and Al Wakra (17%).

The average per square foot price for a building stood at QR848 in Doha, QR563 in Al Daayen, QR462 in Al Rayyan, QR459 in Al Wakra, QR425 in Umm Slal, QR348 in Al Khor and Thakhira, QR259 in Al Shamal, and QR176 in Al Sheehaniya municipalities. Meanwhile, average price of per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR474 in Doha, QR241 in Al Wakrah, QR325 in Al Rayyan, QR288 in Umm Slal, QR347 in Al Daayen, and QR226 in Al Khor and Thakhira, and QR132 in Al Shamal.

According to the area index in the fourth quarter last year the indices show that the most active municipalities in real estate trading movement were Al Rayyan (32%), Doha (26%), followed by Al Wakrah (14%) of the total transactions.

Five out of ten most expensive properties sold in Q4 2025 were in Doha Municipality. The most expensive deal was QR90m in Al Thumama 46. The second and third highest transaction was for a property in Ras Abu Abboud 28 for QR84.551m and Al Markhiya valued at QR78m. Meanwhile top ten transactions were registered in three properties in the Municipality of Al Rayyan and one property each in Al Wakra and Al Daayen Municipalities.

Comparing Q4 2025 to Q4 2024, the trading movement in the residential units witnessed an increase in trading volume where the number of transactions reached 554 for the residential units, with a total value of QR896m, while in Q4 2024, the number of transactions reached 266 for the residential units with a total value of QR512m.

