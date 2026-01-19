Doha, Qatar: The Pearl Island maintained the highest trading levels during the first three quarters of last year. This confirms the strength of demand and reinforces its position as a prime investment destination in Qatar.

The Pearl leads Qatar’s real estate market across all asset classes recording more than QR2.08bn in transaction value during the first three quarters of 2025, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority - Aqarat stated in post on its social media handle.

The Lusail Zone 69 follows with QR993m reflecting strong demand across mixed-use and residential developments. Al Dafna 61, Al Wukair, and Al Gharrafa each exceeded QR800m, highlighting sustained activity across key real estate segments.

The Pearl continues to lead the market with strong demand for luxury properties, while Lusail and Al Wukair are witnessing increased activity reflecting the vitality of trading and stable performance, confirming that the real estate sector in Qatar continues its confident and steady growth. The Pearl and Lusail are attracting more investors and property buyers as they have a world-class infrastructure.

In the third quarter of last year the real estate transactions logged the highest value during September this year with a total of QR1.861bn. While August 2025 registered QR1.129bn and July QR1.501bn value of transactions.

With the country’s strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, the real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors. The realty market has witnessed substantial developments and major regulatory reforms that turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities

Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector. The goal is to make Qatar more attractive to investors and businesses and creating a welcoming environment for both investors and skilled workers.

Recently, a decision regulating the Preliminary Real Estate Register was issued. The move is intended to consistently keep pace with the national vision aimed at driving the real estate sector forward and strengthening its role within the ecosystem of sectors supporting national development.

The decision specified the components of the Preliminary Real Estate Register, which shall consist of a set of real estate title records designated for off-plan real estate units, along with the supplementary registers thereto, containing applications, contracts and their legal instruments, architectural designs, and engineering plans for the project duly approved by the competent authorities.

