Doha, Qatar: The residential sales market continued to grow in last year as the home sales activity strengthened in 2025 with the total value of deals rising by 43.5% to QR26.6bn year-on-year while the number of transactions increased by 50% to 6,831.

The activity remained concentrated in key locations in the fourth quarter (Q4) 2025 with Doha recording 564 transactions (QR2.4bn) and Al Wakrah registering 387 transactions (QR895m), underlining continued demand and liquidity in core residential markets, according to Qatar Real Estate Market Review by the real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

Despite this uplift in sales activity, villa prices softened by 1% year-on-year, reflecting a more competitive pricing environment. As supply expands and buyers become increasingly value-led, this trend of a gradual softening is likely to persist. Despite this moderation, demand for homes in prime locations remains resilient.

Giving the quarterly review of key trends and the performance of Qatar’s real estate market, it pointed out that at a neighbourhood level, villa price performance in Q4 2025 was mixed, with prices increasing in Al Dafna (+6.5%) and Al Kheesa (+5%). Despite a 9.5% year-on-year decline in Abu Hamour, the area continued to command the highest average villa price (QR7,740 psm), while Umm Salal Ali remained the most affordable (QR5,800 psm).

The apartment sale prices declined by 2% year-on-year, averaging QR12,865 psm. The Waterfront (QR15,265 psm) and Viva Bahriyah, The Pearl Island (QR14,630 psm) recorded the highest pricing, reflecting continued demand for premium waterfront living. Values remained unchanged in Qanat Quartier (QR14,590 psm) last year, while Porto Arabia (QR11,787 psm) is still a relatively more affordable option within The Pearl Island.

Regarding residential leasing market, the review noted that the Qatar’s residential rental market continues to be shaped by tenant demand for well-located, lifestyle-led communities, with rents remaining strongest for larger villas in established neighbourhoods.

The average villa rental rate declined by 2.4%, averaging QR12,985 per month in Q4 2025, reflecting a modest market correction while demand remains focused on prime communities. Villa rents overall declined by 3% during 2025.

The West Bay Lagoon continues to lead the market, with average monthly rents ranging from QR18,656 for 3-bedroom villas, rising to QR25,696 for 5-bedroom villas.

Meanwhile in Q4 2025, apartment lease rates declined by an average of 7%, reflecting softer rental conditions across the market, although demand remains concentrated in established, lifestyle-led districts.

