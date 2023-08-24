DUBAI: Al Futtaim Education Foundation is proud to celebrate the remarkable success of Deira International School (DIS) in the summer of 2023 GCSE examinations. Despite a challenging academic environment, DIS has posted unprecedented results, affirming the school's Outstanding status and exemplifying the Foundation's commitment to academic excellence.

With the largest GCSE cohort in the school's history, DIS has proven that top grades are achievable by all students, regardless of starting points and ability levels. Key highlights include:

- 56% of all grades at A*/A or equivalent.

- 78% of grades at A*-B.

- 65% of students gaining 3 or more A*/As.

- 53% achieving 5 or more A*/As.

- 17 students (14%) gaining 10 or more A*/As.

Farah Sarraj, Chief Corporate Officer of Al Futtaim Education Foundation, praised DIS's accomplishments, saying, “We are proud of the achievement of Deira International School students in their (I)GCSE exams this year. DIS continues to make a marked difference in the academic progress and development of all its students. This year’s results are a testament to DIS's high academic standards and proof that an outstanding school can support student success and achievement at all levels.”

Simon O'Connor, Director of Deira International School, echoed these sentiments, adding, “I want to congratulate our Year 11 cohort and look forward to their continued success as they embark on their IB studies in the new term.”

Douglass Pettitt, Secondary School Head Teacher at DIS, extended his congratulations to the Year 11 Class of 2023, expressing delight that “this year's cohort has truly excelled”.

These results demonstrate the continuous hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence that defines the partnership between Deira International School and the Al Futtaim Education Foundation. The success of this GCSE cohort is a shining example of what is possible through collaborative effort, inclusive education, and an unwavering commitment to student success.

Al Futtaim Education Foundation remains committed to nurturing and supporting educational excellence across its institutions and congratulates the students, staff, and parents of Deira International School on this monumental achievement.

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com