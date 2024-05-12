Muscat: Affirming its position as a leading digital bank in Oman, Sohar International, the fastest-growing bank in Oman, continues its commitment to enhancing customer experiences with the introduction of its Soft POS solution. Designed to revolutionize the payment landscape, Soft POS empowers businesses to conduct sales transactions effortlessly and securely through their Android smart devices. Sohar International's Soft POS solution enhances the payment experience for both merchants and customers by offering a convenient method for accepting payments. Customers can make secure transactions using their contactless cards, with the added convenience of accepting payments through Samsung Pay. By simply downloading the user-friendly Sohar International POS app, businesses can seamlessly integrate their NFC-enabled Android devices and eliminate the need for traditional POS machines. This advancement not only enhances convenience but also reduces procurement costs, streamlines merchant onboarding processes, and eliminates on-site installation and maintenance expenses. Additionally, the solution emphasizes "Go-Green" as a prominent feature, as it eliminates operational issues faced by merchants on paper roll supply for traditional POS systems, further aligning with sustainable business practices.

Reflecting on the launch of this innovative payment solution, Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, emphasized the necessity of adapting to the rapid evolution of the digital landscape. “In order to thrive, it's imperative to extend payment methods beyond cash. The soft POS is not only meeting this imperative but also establishing a new benchmark for seamless and convenient payment solutions. At Sohar International, we are committed to driving digital transformation within the banking sector. With the introduction of Soft POS, the bank aims to catalyze growth and innovation for businesses, unlocking unprecedented levels of convenience and efficiency in their day-to-day operations,” Mr. Bashiruddin emphasized.

The introduction of this innovative solution perfectly aligns with the bank's dedication to delivering exceptional banking experiences and supporting the success of its customers. The soft POS solution aims to offer innovative alternatives, enhancing payment procedures for merchants. Accessible through the Google Play Store, the Soft POS app empowers merchants to efficiently and securely process contactless payments upon activation.

Sohar International, driven by a strong dedication to innovation and excellence in operations, has consistently achieved industry-leading standards. Continuously improving its range of products and services, the bank aims to offer steadfast support to its customers, solidifying its position as the preferred financial partner in the Sultanate of Oman. Through various initiatives, Sohar International believes in making banking a winning journey for the people of Oman.

-Ends-

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com