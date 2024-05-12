Doha – Qatar Electronic Systems Company, Techno Q W.L.L, a Doha- based company is pleased to announce the conclusion of its Extraordinary General Assembly held on 25 April 2024, at which the shareholders approved the Company’s application for conversion from a Qatari limited liability company into a Qatari public shareholding company.

The conversion contemplates a potential listing on the Venture Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals.

A stalwart of the regional private sector ecosystem, Techno Q is a seasoned operator with almost 30 years’ experience in the GCC. Founded in 1996 and initially carving its niche within the home theater market, the business has since expanded exponentially over the last three decades, harnessing the momentum of Qatar’s rapid digital transformation which is underpinned by ambitious objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Techno Q’s illustrious project portfolio includes the design and execution of cutting-edge race electronics for a premier international racing competition in Qatar, the creation and setup of sophisticated security access control systems for a number of football stadiums for a globally recognized sporting event, and the supply and installation of a comprehensive CCTV and Access Control Systems for Qatar’s largest hospital.

Managing Director and Co-founder of Techno Q, Zeyad Al Jaidah said of the potential conversion of Techno Q to a Qatari public shareholding company:

“The evolution of Techno Q W.L.L over the last three decades has been nothing short of extraordinary. What started as an opportunistic venture has transformed into one of the region’s greatest entrepreneurial success stories. Our constant commitment to excellence and transparent, open approach with our clients has cemented our reputation as a trusted partner who delivers impeccable results time and time again.”

Executive Director and Co-founder of Techno Q, Abdulla Alansari added:

“We are very much looking forward to the next chapter in Techno Q W.L.L’s history. The transition to a Qatari public shareholding company is an incredibly proud moment for us. As a business with firm roots in Qatar, this is a landmark moment which is set to shape the next exciting phase of Techno Q W.L.L. We are looking to the future and are ready to evolve and strengthen our legacy as a Qatari business which operates with agility and integrity.”

Further information and details on Techno Q’s potential listing on the Venture Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange will be provided subject to the relevant approvals being obtained from the regulatory authorities.

Consulting HAUS LLC is appointed as Listing Advisors, Evershed Sutherland (International) LLP as International Legal Advisors and Sharq Law Firm as Qatar Legal Advisors.

Techno Q is registered under commercial registration number 18116 and has its registered office address at Barwa Commercial Avenue, Safwa Landmark 2, Mesaimeer, P.O. Box 18860, Doha, Qatar.

-Ends-

About Techno Q

Comprehensive Portfolio of ICT Solutions and Services: Longest running AV and ELV division in Qatar in addition to hospitality systems and solutions

Robust Client Base and Local Experience: 28 years of experience serving repeat clients across a number of sectors; sports, healthcare, hospitality, education, etc.

Quality and Customer Experience: bespoke solutions that perfectly fit clients’ needs

Efficient Project Management: Effective staff deployment, monitoring and in-depth experience allowed Techno Q completing the most complex tasks and projects in a timely manner

Human Capital: The team consists of qualified and certified engineers, complemented by a dynamic and resourceful sales team

Market Growth: Growing need to align businesses and establishments with the latest technologies and security surveillance systems

Relationships with Key International Brands: Long standing relationship with a number of globally renown brands to best service its clients

For further information on Qatar Electronic Systems Company Techno Q W.L.L., please visit https://www.technoq.com or contact marketing@technoq.com

Important information

This press release has been prepared by Qatar Electronic Systems Company Techno Q W.L.L (the “Company”) for informational purposes only. This press release, its contents and any information provided or discussed in connection with it may not be reproduced, redistributed, referenced, or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose, without the consent of the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any shares or other securities or recommendation to invest in any shares or other securities. This press release is not intended to be relied upon as the basis for an investment decision, and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete. It is provided for information purposes only.

Whilst the information in this document has been published in good faith, the Company does not provide any guarantees, representations, warranties or other assurances (express or implied) regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information. The Company, its affiliates and any of its or their respective directors, officers, partners, members, employees, agents or advisers assume no liability or responsibility and owe no duty of care for any consequences of any person acting in reliance on the information contained in this press release or for any decision based on it. The Company does not undertake to provide access to any additional information or to update this press release or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent.

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and reliance should not be placed thereon. In addition, this press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results or the actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

This press release has not been submitted to or approved by the securities regulatory authority of Qatar or any other state or jurisdiction.